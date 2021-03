New York-listed gaming supplier AGS has reported a 45 per cent drop in revenue to $167.0m in 2020, as a decline in its land-based electronic gaming machine (EGM) business offset growth online.

Revenue from EGM fell by 48 per cent year-on-year to $151.8m, with nearly all of AGS’ customers forced to close operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April, as well as during the final quarter of the year.

Revenue from table games fell [...]