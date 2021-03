New York-listed lottery solutions provider NeoGames has reported a 49 per cent increase in revenue to $49.2m in its maiden results as a publicly listed company, with its share of revenue from the NeoPollard Interactive (NPI) joint venture adding a further $9.5m.

The supplier benefited from a strong performance during the final quarter of 2020 as revenue increased by 56 per cent year-on-year to $14m, buoyed by the expansion of its iLottery solutions across the world.

