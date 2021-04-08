This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour – April 2021

8th April 2021 10:52 am GMT
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour

John DeCree of Union Gaming, Ivor Jones of Peel Hunt and Gavin Kelleher Goodbody analyse the FY2020 annual reports and look forward to 2021

The very first GI Analysts Hour proved to be a lively affair with our expert panel of analysts dissecting the GIQ20, our definitive ranking of the fastest growing listed companies in the betting and gaming industry.

The US market dominates proceedings with the likes of Rush Street Interactive, Flutter and DraftKings owing much of their success to the rush of states embracing sports betting. Find out who Ivor Jones compares to Lewis Hamilton driving a Mercedes and who he thinks is in charge of a Skoda. And find out why the online casino specialists will be celebrating long after the sports betting gold rush has simmered down.

