Stockholm-listed casino supplier Evolution Gaming has seen revenue more than double to €235.8m in the first quarter of 2021.

Revenue was buoyed by a record performance from the company’s live casino offering, which rose 60 per cent to €183.7m, as well as a 6 per cent increase in revenue from RNG games to €52.2m as a result of the acquisition of NetEnt/Red Tiger.

Asia revenue grew by 156 per cent compared to a year ago to €53.2m, [...]