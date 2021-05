China’s Sports and Welfare lotteries generated total sales of RMB84.52bn (€10.78bn) during the first quarter of 2021, benefiting from a strong performance in March.

Lottery sales in Q1 more than doubled compared to the previous year’s RMB37.72bn, which was negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic as lottery retailers were closed for most of the period.

Sports Lottery sales improved by 157 per cent year-on-year to RMB50.53bn, while Welfare Lottery sales grew 88 per cent to RMB34.00bn.

Results were [...]