London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech remains confident in its prospects for the remainder of the year after recording “very strong” online growth during the first four months of 2021.

Alongside announcing the sale of its Finalto financial trading business Wednesday, Playtech reported strong online growth driven by the company’s B2B and Snaitech businesses, which helped to offset the loss of retail revenue in Italy that will impact Q2 results.

This strength in B2B has led to Playtech [...]