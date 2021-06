Britain’s Gambling Commission has released data for the six-month period ended September 2020, with the regulated online and land-based gambling market generating total gross gambling yield (GGY) of £5.9bn.

With Covid-19 and various lockdown rules and restrictions impacting operators during the period, the Remote gambling market was the largest combined sector between April and September 2020 with GGY of £3.1bn, equivalent to 52 per cent of the overall market.

Online casino games dominated with GGY of £1.9bn, [...]