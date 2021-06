Delaware’s regulated iGaming market generated net revenue of $910,282 in May on total wagers of $26.66m.

Total iGaming wagers fell by 10 per cent versus May 2020, when iGaming benefited from the limited availability of sports betting and retail gaming due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with net revenue 19.8 per cent lower than a year ago at $910,282 in May 2021.

Delaware Park continued as market leader with iGaming wagers of $12.35m during the month and net [...]