China’s two state-owned national lotteries recorded a 3 per cent increase in total lottery sales to RMB30.20bn (€3.94bn) in May, despite a decline from the Chinese Welfare Lottery.

After seeing strong growth during the first four months of 2021, Sports Lottery sales increased by 24 per cent to RMB18.88bn in May, offsetting a 19 per cent drop in sales from the Welfare Lottery.

A total of 19 Chinese provinces saw their lottery sales increase compared to the [...]