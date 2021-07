The Georgia Lottery has enjoyed its most successful year after generating a record $1.54bn in profit during the 2020/21 fiscal year.

The lottery’s 2020/21 performance marked the sixth consecutive year that the Georgia Lottery has exceeded $1bn in profits for education, surpassing the record previously set in FY20 by more than $307.6m.

“Coming out of a difficult year, these Georgia Lottery numbers are welcomed good news for both our students and our economy,” said Georgia Governor Brian [...]