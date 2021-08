China’s two state-owned national lotteries have generated total lottery sales of RMB178.44bn (€23.2bn) in the first half of 2021.

Lottery sales grew by 44 per cent compared to the same period last year, despite growth slowing in June as sales rose by just 3 per cent to RMB34.61bn.

There was continued growth from China’s Sports Lottery as sales increased by 28 per cent to RMB23.39bn during the month, offsetting a 27 per cent fall in Welfare Lottery [...]