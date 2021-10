Iowa’s regulated sports betting market generated total handle of $210.4m in September, nearly three times higher than the corresponding month last year.

Total wagers soared by 191 per cent compared to last year’s $72.4m, and rose 94 per cent versus the previous month, with the state’s 18 operational sportsbooks booking online wagers of $185.1m and retail sports wagers of $23.9m.

Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo maintained its market leadership position for sports betting with wagers of $33.6m in [...]