China’s two state-owned national lotteries struggled for growth in August 2021 as total lottery sales decreased to RMB32.61bn (€4.37bn).

After seven consecutive months of year-on-year growth, lottery sales declined by 6 per cent in August as Welfare Lottery sales fell by 14 per cent to RMB11.45bn.

Sports Lottery sales also fell in August, declining 2 per cent compared to a year ago to RMB21.16bn.

In August, a total of 10 Chinese provinces saw lottery sales increase compared to [...]