London-listed gaming operator Rank Group has reported a 69 per cent increase in revenue to £163.1m for its fiscal first quarter ended 30 September.

With the comparable period last year affected by covid-related retail closures, Rank’s Grosvenor venues segment saw like-for-like net gaming revenue (NGR) climb by 209 per cent year-on-year to £79.2m, accounting for almost half of total group revenue during the period.

Mecca venues improved revenue by 41 per cent to £34.0m, while Enracha venues [...]