New York-listed betting and gaming operator DraftKings has reported a 60 per cent increase in revenue to $212.8m for the third quarter of 2021, although significantly higher expenses pushed the company to a loss of $545.0m for the period.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by a 31 per cent increase in B2C monthly unique payers (MUPs), with an average of 1.3m paying customers engaged with DraftKings during each month of the quarter.

Average revenue per MUP [...]