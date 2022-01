German state lottery association Deutsche Lotto und Totoblock (DLTB) is targeting further growth from its digital platform after seeing online lottery sales increase by 8 per cent during 2021.

Total lottery sales generated by the DLTB’s 16 state members fell marginally compared to the previous year to €7.9bn, with online lottery sales rising to €985m during the year to account for 12 per cent of the 2021 sales total.

“We are satisfied with this result,” said Axel [...]