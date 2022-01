London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has reported a 14 per cent increase in total revenue to a record $972m for the full 2021 year, despite posting a decline during the final quarter of the year.

The Q4 revenue decline was in line with board expectations, and largely reflected a strong comparative period, together with the previously disclosed impact of regulatory and compliance changes, including 888’s exit from the Netherlands.

This pushed revenue down by 16 [...]