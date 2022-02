China’s two national lotteries have recorded a 12 per cent increase in combined lottery sales to RMB373.29bn (approx. €52bn) during 2021, despite posting another decline in December.

December lottery sales fell by 12 per cent compared to the same month a year ago to RMB32.26bn (€4.49bn), the fifth consecutive month of year-on-year decline.

Against strong comparables in the prior year period, Welfare Lottery sales were down 7 per cent at RMB14.23bn, while Sports Lottery sales fell 15 [...]