Entain-backed sports data provider Racing and Sports Technology Holdings (RTH) has reported first half revenue of AUD$4.3m in its maiden results as a publicly-listed company.

Revenue for the six-month period ended 31 December 2021 increased by 90 per cent compared to the same period in 2020, with 51 per cent of revenue derived from outside Australia.

The biggest growth regions were the United Kingdom and the United States, where revenue increased by 14 per cent and 13 [...]