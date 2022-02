Stockholm-listed iGaming affiliate Catena Media has reported a 20 per cent increase in revenue for the final quarter of 2021, helping full year revenue grow to €136.1m.

Revenue in Q4 rose to €31.9m, buoyed by an 8 per cent increase in new depositing customers (NDCs) to 135,250.

Casino revenue increased by 25 per cent to €19.9m, while sports revenue grew by 20 per cent to €11.1m, offsetting a 12 per cent decline in the financial trading segment [...]