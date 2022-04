Madrid-listed gaming operator Codere has seen revenue more than double to €291m during the final quarter of 2021, benefiting from improved results from its land-based operations in Europe and Latin America.

Codere's trading recovered significantly during Q4 following Covid-related closures and restrictions in the prior year period, with its results in Q4 equivalent to 85 per cent of Codere’s revenue prior to the pandemic in 2019.

The year-on-year revenue growth was driven by improvements across all markets. [...]