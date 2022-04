Arizona’s licensed retail and online sportsbook operators enjoyed a record month in January 2022 as total sports wagers reached $563.7m.

Wagers at the state’s 12 operational sportsbooks increased by 13 per cent compared to the previous record set in December, comprising $558.7m in online sports wagers and $5.0m in retail wagers.

Arizona Sports Betting Handle: January 2022 (US$)

DraftKings maintained its early market leadership position in Arizona’s nascent sports betting market with online wagers of $173.1m in January, [...]