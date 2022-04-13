This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

M&A and post-Covid return powers record numbers

13th April 2022 11:43 am GMT
Gaming Intelligence GIQ 30

Land-based businesses bounced back from the pandemic and online operators continued their upwards trajectory, with M&A powering companies up the GIQ30.

GAN has been one of the early beneficiaries of the opening up of the US sports betting and iGaming market, but it was its acquisition of operator Coolbet that took it to the top of our GIQ30 chart of the fast-growing publicly listed gaming companies. GAN’s 257 per cent rise pipped Bally’s Corp’s 253 per [...]

