Gross gaming revenue in Denmark grew by 20.3 per cent year-on-year to DKK1.57bn (€211.6m) in the first quarter of 2022.

The revenue growth was driven by the resumption of retail operations following covid-related closures in the comparable period last year, which offset lower online gaming and sports betting revenue.

Betting gross gaming revenue (GGR) fell 3.7 per cent to DKK567m in Q1, with Online Casino GGR 2.5 per cent lower than a year ago at DKK702m.

Land-based Casinos [...]