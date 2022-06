Britain’s National Lottery operator Camelot has reported a 2.5 per cent fall in total lottery sales to £8.09bn for the financial year ended 31 March, marking only the second time in the lottery’s history that sales have broken the £8bn mark.

Draw-based game sales fell marginally year-on-year to £4.65bn as a result of fewer large EuroMillions rollovers during the year, while the flagship Lotto continued to be the most popular draw game.

The majority of the sales [...]