Stockholm-listed casino games provider Evolution has reported a 34 per cent increase in revenue to €344.0m for the second quarter of 2022, with Asia taking over as its biggest regional market.

Revenue from Live Casino increased by 37 per cent versus a year ago to €278.5m, while RNG revenue climbed 6 per cent to €65.5m, which the company said was a “good step” towards its goal of double-digit growth for the RNG business.

For the first time, [...]