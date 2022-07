New York-listed casino operator Las Vegas Sands has reported a 10 per cent fall in second quarter net revenue to $1.05bn, with results continuing to be impacted by covid-related restrictions and reduced visitation in Asia.

While net revenue from its Marina Bay Sands casino resort in Singapore more than doubled to $679m in Q2, this was more than offset by a 56 per cent year-on-year decline in net revenue from its Macao operations to $374m.

This included [...]