Sydney-listed betting operator BlueBet Holdings grew full year net win by 53.6 per cent to AUD$54.6m, bouyed by another strong performance in the fiscal fourth quarter ended June 30.

Net win in the final quarter of BlueBet’s financial year climbed 27.3 per cent year-on-year to $12.8m, as turnover increased by 31.3 per cent to $126.7m following a 64.2 per cent increase in active customers to 53,328.

Annual Customer Value held above $1,000 during the period, which equates [...]