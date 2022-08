Tribal gaming revenue in the United States increased by 40 per cent to a record $39bn in 2021.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was 40 per cent higher than in 2020, when covid-related disruptions drove GGR down to $27.8bn, and 13 per cent higher than in 2019.

“The industry has much to celebrate and be proud of,” said Jeannie Hovland, vice chair of the National Indian Gaming Commission (NIGC). “With 43 gaming operations reporting GGR greater than $250 [...]