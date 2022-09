Finland's state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus has posted a 2 per cent drop in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to €515.9m for the first half of 2022, following declines in Lotto and sports betting.

The company attributed the revenue decline to the overall insecurity experienced by consumers due to the geopolitical situation, and changes in customers’ purchasing behaviour brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid restrictions were discontinued in Finland at the beginning of the year, with all Veikkaus arcades [...]