Australian gaming supplier Ainsworth Game Technology (AGT) has posted net profit of AUD$11.8m for the financial year ended 30 June 2022, after an improved performance following the impact of the pandemic on the prior year period.

AGT delivered a solid performance in the second half of the year due to improved product performance, and improved market conditions in Latin America as pandemic restrictions eased further during the period.

This helped total revenue for the year increase by [...]