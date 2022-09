The Illinois Lottery has reported its best-ever financial year with record returns to the state of Illinois of $834m, the highest in its near 50 year history.

While its full audited results have yet to be released for the year ended 30 June, the lottery revealed that part of its recent success was derived from its iLottery platform.

With Camelot Illinois as its operating partner, the lottery reached another digital milestone this year with online sales of [...]