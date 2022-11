Denmark’s state-owned gaming operator Danske Spil has reported a 2 per cent increase in gross gaming revenue (GGR) to DKK3.60bn (€483.7m) for the nine-month period ended 30 September.

The company’s core Danske Lotteri Spil division saw GGR fall by 1 per cent to DKK2.01bn, with a strong performance from the Eurojackpot game offsetting a poor run of jackpots in Vikinglotto.

GGR from Danske Licens Spil, which operates sports betting and casino games, declined by 10 per cent [...]