Toronto-listed esports betting operator Rivalry Corp has reported record results for the third quarter of 2022 as revenue increased by 93 per cent to CAD$7.1m.

The record quarter was driven by a 203 per cent increase in betting handle to $70.3m, with its newly launched online casino offering contributing 30 per cent of the total.

This helped revenue climb to $7.1m during the quarter, comprising $6.1m from sports betting and $1.0m from online casino.

“Our leading brand position [...]