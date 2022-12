Combined monthly sales for China's two lotteries rose by 1 per cent to RMB29.7bn (€4.0bn) in October, with the Sports Lottery accounting for nearly two-thirds of the monthly total.

Sales for China’s Sports Lottery were RMB18.7bn (€2.5bn) in October, a rise of 11 per cent year-on-year. The monthly growth was spurred by a 13 per cent rise in sales of the sports prediction games to RMB11.3bn.

The Sports Lottery’s traditional lottery game sales grew by 12 [...]