Delaware’s three licensed iGaming operators enjoyed a record performance in November as total amounts wagered increased by 37 per cent to $42.7m.

November’s total surpassed the market’s previous high of $39.4m in July, with Delaware Park maintaining its market leadership position with iGaming wagers of $19.6m, ahead of Harrington Raceway’s $11.6m and Bally’s Dover’s $11.5m.

After paying out $41.8m in winnings during the month, the three operators saw net iGaming revenue decline by 1 per cent year-on-year [...]