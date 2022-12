Sweden's regulated gambling market increased by 7 per cent to SEK6.77bn (€614m) in Q3 2022, according to preliminary data published by the country’s regulator.

Commercial e-gaming accounted for the majority of revenue in the third quarter, with revenue up by 10 per cent to SEK4.31bn, equivalent to 64 per cent of total gambling revenue.

Svenska Spel’s lottery and VLTs were the second largest contributor to Swedish gambling revenue with a 21 per cent share, with revenue climbing [...]