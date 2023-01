Nevada’s land-based casinos recovered strongly from the pandemic downturn and generated net income of $4.13bn in the fiscal year to 30 June 2022, according to the latest Nevada Gaming Abstract released by the state’s Gaming Control Board.

The Nevada Gaming Abstract brings together the financial information for gaming licensees which have gross gaming revenues over $1m in the fiscal year. In FY2022 this amounted to 296 casinos and the net income they earned was the highest [...]