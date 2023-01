Australian and US sports betting operator BlueBet Holdings has reported solid growth for its financial second quarter ended 31 December, as turnover rose 7 per cent to AUD$147.7m.

The turnover growth was driven by the FIFA World Cup and effective US sport promotions, while BlueBet continued to gain market share in Australia as active customers climbed 32 per cent to 59,632, helping turnover from the Australian business climb 6 per cent to $146.3m.

Overall, net win for [...]