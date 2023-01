Brazilian lottery concession holder Caixa Lotteries has reported record results for 2022 as total lottery sales increased by 26 per cent to R$23.2bn (€4.17bn).

The year-on-year growth was driven by a strong performance from new games +Milionária and Timemania, the implementation of QR Codes in betting receipts, and the expansion of multiple bets on Mega-Sena to up to 20 numbers.

During 2022, Mega-Sena remained Caixa Lotteries’ most popular game, generating 47 per cent of total sales in [...]