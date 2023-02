The regulated online sports betting sector in France took €597m in wagers on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, according to data published by gambling regulator ANJ.

The 2022 tournament saw online turnover increase by 56 per cent compared with 2018 (€382m) and ANJ believes that total World Cup betting turnover could surpass €900m when retail sports betting data is published.

Just as in 2018, France reached the World Cup final in Qatar, with betting on the [...]