Macau’s gaming sector started 2023 strongly as revenue rose by 83 per cent in January to MOP11.6bn (€1.3bn).

January’s gaming revenue was Macau’s best monthly performance since January 2020 and was only the second time since then that revenue has been above MOP10bn.

The Chinese New Year holiday fell in January and the Macau Government Tourism Office provisionally reported that there were 451,047 visitor arrivals during the seven days from 21 to 27 January. This figure was [...]