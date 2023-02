New York-listed betting and gaming operator Bally’s Corporation expects to post a net loss of $476.8m for the final quarter of 2022, with results negatively impacted by non-cash impairment charges of $464.0m relating to its Interactive segments.

Bally’s said Monday that Q4 revenue is expected to climb 5 per cent year-on-year to $576.7m, driven by a 15 per cent rise in Casino & Resorts revenue to $319.2m.

North America Interactive revenue increased by 42 per cent to [...]