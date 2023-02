The New Hampshire Lottery reported a 2 per cent decline in January sports betting handle to $97.2m, compared to last year's all-time high.

Online betting wagers fell by 8 per cent year-on-year to $75.3m, although some of that decline was compensated for by a 22 per cent increase in retail betting wagers to $21.9m.

January’s betting margin, however, was a new monthly record of 12.7 per cent and was 4.6 percentage points higher than last year. The [...]