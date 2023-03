Lottery sales in China grew by 8 per cent in January to RMB33.2bn (€4.5bn), despite mixed fortunes for the Sports and Welfare Lotteries.

The Sports Lottery reported a 33 per cent increase in sales to RMB22.4bn in January, due entirely to an 88 per cent increase in sports games sales to RMB15.5bn. Lotto sales fell by 24 per cent year-on-year to RMB4.1bn and instant win sales were down by 13 per cent to RMB2.9bn.

Sales of the [...]