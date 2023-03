US casino operator Full House Resorts has recorded a 9 per cent fall in revenue to $163.3m in 2022, after posting another decline during the final quarter of the year.

Fourth quarter revenue fell by 17 per cent to $36.1m, marking the company’s fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year revenue decline.

Revenue from Silver Slipper Casino in Mississippi fell by 18 per cent to $18.4m in the fourth quarter of the year, with Full House attributing the result [...]