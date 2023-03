Century Casinos stock fell 16 per cent in New York on Friday after the company reported a significant drop in earnings for 2022.

The casino operator reported consolidated revenue of $103.75m for the final quarter of 2022, a fall of 3 per cent year-on-year, although full year consolidated revenue improved 11 per cent to $430.53m.

Century’s five casinos in the United States in Colorado, Missouri, and West Virginia accounted for 62 per cent of full year revenue [...]