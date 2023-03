London-listed gaming technology provider Playtech has reported a 33 per cent increase in revenue to a record €1.60 billion for 2022, driven by online growth and retail recovery following pandemic-related closures in parts of 2021.

Revenue from B2B grew by 14 per cent to €632.4 million during the year, with B2B revenue from the Americas region rising 43 per cent to €144.7 million, buoyed by strong growth from Caliente in Mexico and increasing contributions from other [...]