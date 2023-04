Poland’s STS Group has reported an 11.4 per cent increase in net gaming revenue (NGR) to PLN176 million in the first quarter of 2023.

The Polish bookmaker saw total turnover from operations in Estonia, Poland and the United Kingdom increase by 11.5 per cent year-on-year to PLN1.20 billion in the first quarter, with gross gaming revenue (GGR) up 8.5 per cent at PLN306 million.

New customer registrations during the period amounted to 57,000, down from 64,000 a [...]