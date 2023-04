Rank Group has reported a 13 per cent increase in like-for-like net gaming revenue in the three-month period ended 31 March.

Like-for-like net gaming revenue (NGR) in the company’s fiscal third quarter ended 31 March climbed to £174.4 million, driven by growth across all segments.

Digital revenue climbed 16 per cent year-on-year to £52.5m, while in retail, Grosvenor venues NGR climbed 15 per cent to £77.9 million and Mecca venues NGR improved by 9 per cent to [...]